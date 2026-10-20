Watchdog slams death threats to Croatian journalists who reported on pro-Nazi chants

A Balkans media watchdog on Tuesday slammed death threats and intimidation directed at Croatian journalists after they reported on pro-Nazi chants ahead of a soccer match.

Ahead of last week’s Hajduk Split match against Dutch squad Ajax, local fans marched through the coastal town chanting antisemitic and pro-Nazi slogans, according to local media footage and reports.

The fans marched through the coastal town of Split, chanting “Crush the Jews,” “Rise up Adolf [Hitler]” and “Let’s go Ustasha,” referring to the country’s World War II pro-Nazi regime, according to local media footage and reports.

Croatia’s leaders, opposition parties, rights groups and the local Jewish community strongly condemned the incident, while Israel’s embassy in Zagreb said it was “deeply shocked.”

Hajduk Split, who won the game 2-1, apologized to UEFA and Ajax — a team with strong Jewish ties — for having “witnessed scenes which we do not want Europe to remember,” while the Croatian Football Federation condemned the incident.

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Police have charged 23 people suspected of inciting violence and hatred.

In response, groups of Hajduk Split fans, known as the Torcida, and right-wing politicians accused journalists of fueling “media hysteria” and conducting a campaign against the supporters.

It sparked a wave of abusive online comments labeling journalists “worms” and “traitors,” describing them as the “greatest evil in Croatian society” and even calling for them to be killed.

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A banner posted on social media depicted journalists from five major local media outlets hanging from a tree.

On Tuesday, the Safe Journalists Network watchdog, in a statement, strongly condemned the “escalating campaign of threats, intimidation and incitement to violence against journalists in Croatia.”

It called on the authorities to act swiftly to protect journalists from death threats and intimidation.

The Croatian Journalists’ Association on Monday also called for “urgent action by police and prosecutors to protect journalists facing threats and calls for lynching.”

Europe, 2026. This is what antisemitism looks like in broad daylight. In Croatia, Hajduk Split fans gave Nazi salutes, chanted “Auschwitz,” “Trample the Jews,” and “Rise, Adolf,” and sang about burning Jews in ovens before their match against Ajax. Advertisement At least 12 were arrested.… pic.twitter.com/XMlIewHKao — Sacha Roytman (@SachaRoytman) October 17, 2026

Croatian Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said an investigation into the messages had been launched.

Croatia ranks 53 out of 180 countries in the Press Freedom Index issued by media rights group Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

It improved from 60th place in 2025, but physical assaults and intimidation of journalists are reported every year, especially during demonstrations.

In recent years, Croatia has seen a growing tolerance for its pro-Nazi past, and critics accuse authorities of failing to sanction the use of Ustasha emblems.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.