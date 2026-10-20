Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026
French PM vows ‘massive’ police deployment during Saturday’s demonstrations
French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu says authorities will mobilize a “massive” security presence next weekend, in response to organizers announcing plans for new protests after riots erupted on the sidelines of nationwide demonstrations.
“The deployment for next Saturday will be massive,” Lecornu says in parliament, acknowledging that the security operation for the protests last weekend had been “too static and not mobile enough.”
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