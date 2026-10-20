Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026

French PM vows ‘massive’ police deployment during Saturday’s demonstrations

By AFP Today, 4:48 pm
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Policemen patrol during an overnight curfew in Paris, October 20, 2026. (AP/Emma Da Silva)
Policemen patrol during an overnight curfew in Paris, October 20, 2026. (AP/Emma Da Silva)

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu says authorities will mobilize a “massive” security presence next weekend, in response to organizers announcing plans for new protests after riots erupted on the sidelines of nationwide demonstrations.

“The deployment for next Saturday will be massive,” Lecornu says in parliament, acknowledging that the security operation for the protests last weekend had been “too static and not mobile enough.”

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