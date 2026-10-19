‘Close up your borders’: Trump blames French unrest on immigration

US President Donald Trump again blames immigration for protests and violence that have rocked France in recent days, urging Europe and French President Emmanuel Macron to tighten borders.
“What’s happening in France has to do with immigration, not schools, not anything,” Trump tells reporters in Washington, echoing his comments from the day before. “It’s immigration, and I told President Emmanuel Macron, close up your borders.”
Weekend demonstrations over soaring prices were held in Paris and other cities, degenerating into some of the worst street violence France has seen in recent years.
Trump recounted a conversation with Macron, telling him “a long time ago, you’re making a big mistake in France. You’re letting everybody from the world come in. The whole world was coming in.”
“Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon,” the 80-year-old Republican adds.
“If Europe doesn’t close its borders and bring the criminals out, like the people that are protesting, Europe is finished.”
Trump made combating illegal immigration a central pledge of his 2024 campaign, at times relying on false claims that played on racial fears.
More from today’s Liveblog:
Help us report truthfully on social media
Support our work
Support our work
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
As a multimedia journalist, my job is to take the quality, fact-based journalism produced by The Times of Israel newsroom and make it accessible across every platform — from Instagram posts to podcasts to short-form videos.
This is how many, especially young people, consume news these days. But misinformation is rampant on social media. Our team at ToI produces accurate, responsible short-form reporting on Israel and the Jewish world.
If you believe in the importance of factual social media journalism, please consider joining our reader support group, The Times of Israel Community. Your financial support is essential to sustain responsible multimedia reporting.
— Gabriella Jacobs, multimedia journalist
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel