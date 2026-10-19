Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026

‘Close up your borders’: Trump blames French unrest on immigration

By AFP 19 October 2026, 11:49 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

US President Donald Trump again blames immigration for protests and violence that have rocked France in recent days, urging Europe and French President Emmanuel Macron to tighten borders.

“What’s happening in France has to do with immigration, not schools, not anything,” Trump tells reporters in Washington, echoing his comments from the day before. “It’s immigration, and I told President Emmanuel Macron, close up your borders.”

Weekend demonstrations over soaring prices were held in Paris and other cities, degenerating into some of the worst street violence France has seen in recent years.

Trump recounted a conversation with Macron, telling him “a long time ago, you’re making a big mistake in France. You’re letting everybody from the world come in. The whole world was coming in.”

“Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon,” the 80-year-old Republican adds.

“If Europe doesn’t close its borders and bring the criminals out, like the people that are protesting, Europe is finished.”

Trump made combating illegal immigration a central pledge of his 2024 campaign, at times relying on false claims that played on racial fears.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.