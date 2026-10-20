Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Two injured, one seriously, in traffic accident involving truck near Beit Guvrin

Today, 8:11 am
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A woman aged around 60 has been seriously wounded and a 21-year-old man has been moderately wounded in a crash involving a truck and several cars near Beit Guvrin, southwest of Jerusalem.

Medics rushed the two to hospital.

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