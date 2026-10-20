Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026
Two injured, one seriously, in traffic accident involving truck near Beit Guvrin
A woman aged around 60 has been seriously wounded and a 21-year-old man has been moderately wounded in a crash involving a truck and several cars near Beit Guvrin, southwest of Jerusalem.
Medics rushed the two to hospital.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here