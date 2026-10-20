Ex-Netanyahu ally Hanegbi, a longtime Likud politician, says he’s voting for Liberman

Tzachi Hanegbi, a former longtime ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Likud stalwart, says he will be voting for the opposition in next week’s election.

In an opinion piece for the Ynet news outlet, Hanegbi, who served as a Likud MK and minister for over 25 years, and most recently was Netanyahu’s national security adviser between 2023-2025, says he will vote for Avgidor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party on October 27.

“For some time now, voices within [the right] that I find jarring have been growing louder, and not all those who represent it reflect the principles I believe in,” Hanegbi says.

“I am not part of the messianic right. Nor am I part of the racist right. Nor am I part of a right wing that holds its ideological opponents in contempt. Nor am I part of a right wing that remains silent in the face of waves of nationalist crime, much less one that downplays their far-reaching implications. Nor do I identify with the desire to dismantle law enforcement institutions in order to “strengthen governance,” he writes.

“Above all, I struggle to understand how right-wingers justify their support for granting a sweeping exemption from military and civilian service to a large segment of the population. As long as right-wing parties turn a blind eye to their political partners calling for IDF draft notices to be flushed down the toilet and shouting themselves hoarse, “We will die rather than enlist!” I want nothing to do with them.”

Hanegbi was dismissed by Netanyahu in October 2025 amid reported disagreements with the premier over policies during the war in Gaza.

Lauding Liberman as one of the sole voices in the cabinet in the years prior to October 7, 2023, calling for aggressive action against Hamas rather than a policy of containment, he says the hawkish politician “strikes me as a leader who scrupulously protects national principles, while remaining a respectful and unifying right-wing voice. I believe that giving power to Avigdor Liberman strengthens Israel’s security, as well as the next government’s ability to navigate our country with responsibility and courage through an increasingly stormy sea.”