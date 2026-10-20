Trump warns Kansans that US will ‘burn’ like France if Democrats win

US President Donald Trump uses the violent unrest in France as an argument against Democrats in his battle to defend a Kansas Senate seat long held by Republicans but in danger of falling to his political opponents.

Trump’s rally on behalf of Republican incumbent Roger Marshall is his latest foray into conservative states where Republican candidates are on defense due to voter frustrations over the Iran war and rising prices.

“I love you Kansas, but I’m here for a guy named Roger Marshall,” Trump says.

In a new addition to his stump speech, Trump points to widespread protests in France as a scenario that could erupt in the United States unless Republicans win. France in recent days has seen some of the worst unrest in years as huge protests over the cost of living and underfunded public services descended into riots and looting.

Trump himself has struggled to make goods and services more affordable in the United States.

In his speech, Trump turns to rhetoric against immigrants and Muslims, the type that he used to fuel his three presidential campaigns.

“We’re not going to let that happen to this country,” he said. “When you see burning steeples and raging fires in France, just remember that is what the radical Dumocrats want to do to America.” (Trump has been mocking Democrats by calling them Dumocrats.)