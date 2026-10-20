Britain says it will carry out defensive air missions over Saudi Arabia

Britain will fly Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets on defensive missions to help protect Saudi cities and critical national infrastructure from Houthi aerial attacks, the Ministry of Defence says.
The ministry says the aircraft would operate only in a defensive role and will not conduct offensive strikes against the Iran-aligned Houthis, whose attacks Britain says threaten regional stability and risk disrupting energy supplies and trade routes.
“The continuing attacks from the Houthis on our ally Saudi Arabia are absolutely despicable. The targeting of the airport in Riyadh in particular shows the lengths the Houthis are going to escalate the situation in the region,” defense minister Wes Streeting says in a statement.
“That’s why today I have approved further UK military support. RAF Typhoons will fly defensive air missions to help protect Saudi airspace from drones and missiles.”
The additional support follows a request from Saudi Arabia’s government, which Prime Minister Andy Burnham said earlier this month Britain was prepared to consider.
Britain will also deploy an Atlas A400M transport aircraft and military advisers, expanding assistance announced in September which included an RAF Voyager air-to-air refuelling aircraft but not fighter jets.
Houthi attacks against Saudi oil facilities and other infrastructure have intensified in recent weeks as the conflict in Yemen has escalated.
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