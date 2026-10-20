Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026
France to impose new curfews where necessary, PM says
France will impose new curfews in areas where needed today, the prime minister says, after a first night of partial curfews in major cities including the capital Paris.
“Targeted curfews have contributed to calm overnight,” Sebastien Lecornu writes on X. “Tonight new curfews will be decided where the situation requires it. These decisions will be made on the ground, by the prefects, in coordination with the mayors.”
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