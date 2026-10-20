Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026

France to impose new curfews where necessary, PM says

By AFP Today, 9:51 am
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Policemen patrol during an overnight curfew in Paris, October 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Emma Da Silva)
Policemen patrol during an overnight curfew in Paris, October 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Emma Da Silva)

France will impose new curfews in areas where needed today, the prime minister says, after a first night of partial curfews in major cities including the capital Paris.

“Targeted curfews have contributed to calm overnight,” Sebastien Lecornu writes on X. “Tonight new curfews will be decided where the situation requires it. These decisions will be made on the ground, by the prefects, in coordination with the mayors.”

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