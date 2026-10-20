Over 40 Haredi men detained for draft dodging upon landing at Ben Gurion Airport

The Military Police detained more than 40 ultra-Orthodox men at Ben Gurion Airport this morning for evading the draft as they returned to Israel from the United States.

The men are members of the Chabad-Lubavitch community.

The Military Police had advance information about their arrival and dispatched additional officers to the airport. A bus was also prepared to transport the detainees to an induction base, where they will be tried.

Those willing to enlist will receive a suspended sentence and begin their military service immediately, while those who refuse will be sent to military prison.

מעצר די דרמטי בנתב"ג: עשרות בחורים חסידי חב"ד נחתו בארץ אחרי שנת ישיבה ב-770 בארה"ב והתגלו כעריקים, הם מעוכבים כעת לדין משמעתי. pic.twitter.com/AbcmxapcOz — שילה פריד???????? (@shilofreid) October 20, 2026

The IDF, in response to a query, says that those detained by the Military Police at the airport “are required to enlist and will be tried in accordance with the law.”

“The Military Police routinely enforces the Defense Service Law, including at border crossings, in coordination with relevant authorities, including the Population and Immigration Authority,” the IDF says, adding that it will “enforce the Defense Service Law equally and ensure fulfillment of the duty to serve.