Police: 21 IDF civilian contractors, career soldiers arrested for alleged fraud tied to Gaza

Police announce the arrest this morning of 21 IDF civilian contractors and career soldiers on suspicion of millions of shekels’ worth of fraud related to the operation of heavy machinery in the Gaza Strip.

The arrests follow a months-long covert investigation by both Israel Police and Military Police into alleged crimes including money laundering, bribery and fraudulent gain, police say in a statement.

The statement does not specify the specific alleged actions that led to the arrests. Ynet reports that the suspects include 16 civilian contractors and five non-commissioned officers who allegedly liaised between the IDF and the contractors. According to the news site, which cites a source involved in the investigation, investigators believe the contractors stole millions of shekels worth of fuel and also invoiced the military for work they left unfinished or never started.

The suspects were taken in for interrogation by police’s Lahav 433 major crimes unit and will be brought before the Beersheba Magistrate’s Court and Beit Lid military court later today for hearings to keep them in custody, police say.