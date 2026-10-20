IDF chief says military ready to ensure election held ‘without external interference’

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir says the military has bolstered defenses to enable next week’s election to take place “without external interference.”

“Over the past week, we have strengthened our defenses and reinforced our troops across all arenas, and we are maintaining a high level of alertness and readiness,” Zamir says during a visit to a military exercise at the Gaza Division.

“Our enemies have suffered very heavy blows, but they continue to plan attacks against us,” he continues.

Zamir adds that the IDF’s goal “is to enable a democratic election to take place without external interference.”

The IDF is set to begin establishing at least 850 polling stations this evening at military bases and outposts across the country and beyond Israel’s borders to allow all soldiers, including those stationed in remote locations and inside enemy territory, to vote. The stations will remain open through October 27, when the rest of the country votes.