Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Zim employees protest proposed sale to Hapag-Lloyd, noting ties to Qataris and Saudis

By Sharon Wrobel Today, 1:09 pm
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Sharon Wrobel is a tech reporter for The Times of Israel

Employees of Zim Integrated Shipping Services demonstrate in Tel Aviv against the planned sale of the Israeli container carrier to Germany's Hapag-Lloyd, October 20, 2026 (Courtesy)
Employees of Zim Integrated Shipping Services demonstrate in Tel Aviv against the planned sale of the Israeli container carrier to Germany's Hapag-Lloyd, October 20, 2026 (Courtesy)

Employees of Zim Integrated Shipping Services hold a demonstration against the proposed sale of the Israeli container shipping company to Hapag-Lloyd, due to the German shipping firm’s Gulf backers.

An estimated 400 employees demonstrate in Tel Aviv, warning about the risks of Hapag-Lloyd’s ties to Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Demonstrators hold up banners cautioning about the danger of dependence on entities hostile to Israel and risks to national security and maritime independence, calling for Zim to remain Israeli.

Among Hapag-Lloyd’s shareholders are Qatar Holding, a subsidiary of Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, which owns a 12.3% stake, and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which has a 10.2% stake.

The demonstration is being held in cooperation with the Zim workers’ union and the Histadrut Labor Federation.

The protest is taking place after months of uncertainty over the proposed deal announced in February, including concerns about the potential impact on employees and their job security. The Zim workers’ union demands employee representation in the deal framework and protection of workers’ rights, and has warned that decisions made over employees’ heads will not be accepted.

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