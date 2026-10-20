Environment ministry pledges $970,000 to deal with rodent problem in Gaza border area

The Environmental Protection Ministry is offering Western Negev local authorities up to NIS 3 million ($970,000) in total to cope with a surge of rodents in communities near the Gaza border.

The Agriculture Ministry and the Tekuma Directorate are meanwhile working with the authorities to reduce the population explosion of mainly field mice in agricultural lands.

The unusual increase in rodents was first reported within the Eshkol Regional Council, south of the Besor Stream, and in the area between Kissufim and Kerem Shalom. The phenomenon spread to communities in the regional authority areas of Sha’ar HaNegev, Sdot Negev and Hof Ashkelon.

Emphasizing that pest control should only be carried out by licensed professionals, the Environmental Protection Ministry also calls on residents to remove waste and junk from yards, repair leaks, trim dense vegetation, store food in sealed containers, keep trash cans closed and avoid leaving pet food outdoors.

Rodents have crossed into Israel following the widespread disruption to ecosystems caused by military operations in the Gaza Strip.