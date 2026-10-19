Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026

Saudi flagship investment conference delayed to 2027 amid Houthi attacks

By AFP Today, 1:28 am
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Guests attends walk along a carpet embossed with the logo of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), on the first day of the conference in Riyadh on October 28, 2025. (Fayez Nureldine / AFP)
Guests attends walk along a carpet embossed with the logo of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), on the first day of the conference in Riyadh on October 28, 2025. (Fayez Nureldine / AFP)

A major Saudi investment conference has been postponed to next year, its chief executive officer says, as the kingdom comes under repeated attacks from Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.

The annual Future Investment Initiative (FII), often dubbed “Davos in the Desert,” was scheduled to take place from October 26-29.

For nearly a decade, it has served as a showcase for Saudi Arabia’s efforts to attract global investors, business leaders and heads of state.

The postponement deals a blow to the kingdom’s ambitions to draw foreign capital, diversify its oil-reliant economy and push its reform agenda.

In a statement posted on X, FII Institute CEO Maha Al Saud says the gathering will instead take place in 2027, saying organizers want to ensure the anniversary edition delivered the “full scale” and “extraordinary quality” expected by participants.

She says new dates will be announced soon, while current registrations and partnerships will remain valid.

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