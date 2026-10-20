Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Israeli fighter jets reportedly flew toward Iran overnight as part of a drill

Today, 8:52 pm
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Israeli fighter jets flew toward Iran overnight as part of a drill, Fox News reports, without citing any sources.

The network’s chief foreign correspondent, Trey Yingst, says, “overnight, the Israelis conducted drills, sending fighter jets toward Iran, over Syria and Iraq.”

No other details are provided by Fox.

Unconfirmed posts on social media last night claimed that several fighter jets, possibly Israeli, were heard over the border between Iraq and Iran.

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