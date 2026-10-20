Israeli fighter jets reportedly flew toward Iran overnight as part of a drill

Israeli fighter jets flew toward Iran overnight as part of a drill, Fox News reports, without citing any sources.

The network’s chief foreign correspondent, Trey Yingst, says, “overnight, the Israelis conducted drills, sending fighter jets toward Iran, over Syria and Iraq.”

No other details are provided by Fox.

"A job to finish." President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are discussing the possibility of renewed strikes against Iran, with Netanyahu telling Trump they will "finish it together." According to Axios, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth made a surprise visit… pic.twitter.com/XOoShvpKVh — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 20, 2026

Unconfirmed posts on social media last night claimed that several fighter jets, possibly Israeli, were heard over the border between Iraq and Iran.

There was heavy fighter jet activity over western Iran and eastern Iraq earlier tonight. Sources in western Iran told me they heard 20-30 fighter jets flying at low altitude near the border with Iraq, however they were unsure if the aircraft were Iranian or Israeli. It was… pic.twitter.com/YwVBzI2jBc — AMK Mapping ???????? (@AMK_Mapping_) October 20, 2026