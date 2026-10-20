Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Iranian officials say Tehran prolonging talks in stalemate to influence US midterms

By Reuters Today, 2:53 pm
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Motorbikes drive past Iranian missiles and banners showing portraits of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, center, and the late armed forces commanders and nuclear scientists, who were killed in Israeli and US strikes, displayed in a military exhibition commemorating the anniversary of the start of the 1980-88 Iraq-Iran war at Baharestan Square, in Tehran, September 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Motorbikes drive past Iranian missiles and banners showing portraits of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, center, and the late armed forces commanders and nuclear scientists, who were killed in Israeli and US strikes, displayed in a military exhibition commemorating the anniversary of the start of the 1980-88 Iraq-Iran war at Baharestan Square, in Tehran, September 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Iran has deliberately prolonged talks with the US to try to weaken Donald Trump politically ahead of November’s US midterm elections, senior officials say, while fears of renewed military action and deep distrust of Washington have reinforced Tehran’s reluctance to strike a quick deal to end the war.

Three senior Iranian officials and an Iranian insider, speaking on condition of anonymity, say Tehran is convinced the US president is ready to resort to renewed attacks to try to break the stalemate in the eight-month-old war.

“Iran is preparing for renewed Israeli and US attacks, not for a deal with America to end the war,” one of the officials says. “The clerical establishment is determined not to give Trump a political victory.”

Tehran analyst Saeed Leylaz says that, by prolonging the talks, “Iran is influencing the US election without taking any unlawful action.”

The war, which began in February when the US and its ally Israel launched strikes on Iran, has helped drive Trump’s approval rating to a record low as polls suggest that Americans worried about high gasoline prices will punish his Republican Party in the November 3 congressional elections.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry and the US White House do not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

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