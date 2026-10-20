Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Police say Palestinian terror suspect caught by commandos near Jenin

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 1:03 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A Palestinian terror suspect was apprehended by Israeli commandos near Jenin in the northern West Bank overnight, police say.

Undercover Border Police officers raided the village of Kafr Dan and surrounded a building where the wanted man was residing, following intelligence provided by the Shin Bet on his whereabouts.

The commandos raided the building and captured the man, who was handed over to the Shin Bet for questioning, police say.

No Israeli security officers were injured in the operation.

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