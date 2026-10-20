Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Hendel makes universal draft a condition for joining government, slams PM as well as rivals

By Ariela Karmel Today, 1:36 pm
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

Reservists-Economic Party chairman Yoaz Hendel and his co-chairman Yaron Zelikha speak in Modi'in, October 20, 2026 (Reservists-Economic Party)
Reservists-Economic Party chairman Yoaz Hendel and his co-chairman Yaron Zelikha speak in Modi'in, October 20, 2026 (Reservists-Economic Party)

Reservists-Economic Party chairman Yoaz Hendel says that his party will only join a government committed to universal military or national service, unveiling a plan to increase soldiers’ salaries, expand benefits for reservists and sanction draft evaders.

“Netanyahu called today for the passage of a draft-evasion law as a condition for forming a government,” Hendel says. The prime minister said earlier he hoped to be able to fulfill the Haredi demand to pass a law before a government is formed.

“We are calling for universal conscription as a condition for forming a government,” Hendel says.

The party’s proposal includes NIS 6 billion ($1.9 billion) to raise soldiers’ salaries by at least NIS 2,000 ($644) monthly. It ties housing, mortgage, daycare and tax benefits to service, and prioritizes reservists for land, civil service jobs and public tenders. It also provides financial assistance to employers and the self-employed, establishes centralized IDF screening, and expands tailored military service for Haredim and national service for Arab citizens.

Hendel and party co-chairman Yaron Zelekha criticize other party leaders for prioritizing replacing Netanyahu over universal conscription, singling out Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot, People of Israel chairman Ofer Winter and B’Yachad leader Naftali Bennett over their respective policies.

“If you start handing out exemptions, nobody will be drafted. Are religious Zionist Torah students somehow inferior students [to Haredi ones] in your eyes?” Hendel asks. “Why should one group receive an exemption for a third of the population while the other does not?”

While both Winter and Eisenkot advocate drafting Haredim, Winter has pledged to back only Netanyahu, who depends on Haredi parties opposed to compulsory enlistment, while Yashar proposes one-year military deferments for Torah study for up to 3% of each conscription cohort, potentially amounting to 30% of eligible Haredim.

“Anyone promising NIS 1 million toward an apartment for every reservist is lying to you,” says Zelekha, taking aim at Bennett’s proposed housing benefits for reservists. He argues that such benefits cannot be funded solely by cutting subsidies to draft evaders and require broader economic reforms.

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