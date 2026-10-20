Trump says he ‘can’t’ elaborate on meeting between Netanyahu, Hegseth

US President Donald Trump declines to share any details of the meeting yesterday between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during the latter’s secret visit to Israel.

“I can’t do that now, no,” Trump says when asked by a reporter to elaborate on the conversation in the Oval Office.

Trump also suggests that things with Iran are “going very well” but that Washington must decide what path it wants to take.

“We’re doing very well with Iran, we just have to make a final decision of which way do we want to win. Do we want to win the nice way or the not nice way,” Trump tells reporters in the Oval Office, echoing similar comments he has made threatening military action if the diplomatic path falls apart.

Trump on Iran: We just have to make a final decision on Iran. Which way do we want to win, the nice way or the not nice way? But we're doing very well. pic.twitter.com/gaMEki2tMS — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 20, 2026