Smotrich predicts high turnout among anti-Netanyahu voters, warns of ‘extreme’ left

Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich says he fears high voter turnout among supporters of the anti-Netanyahu bloc in next week’s election, warning that the opposition is driven by anger and will seek to dismantle everything the coalition has built if it comes to power.

Speaking on Israel Hayom’s “Game of Thrones” podcast, Smotrich says he believes the election will be decided by voter turnout, predicting particularly high participation in what he calls “left-wing strongholds.”

“Right now, the left is very angry, very furious,” he says, referring to the anti-Netanyahu bloc, most of whose parties are not actually left wing. “The leadership of the left has become much more extreme in recent years.”

“The left is coming with negative energy. It will trample everything here without blinking if, God forbid, it manages to form a government,” he warns.

Smotrich predicts that opposition supporters will “rush to the polls in droves,” comparing their motivation to that of right-wing voters following the Oslo Accords.

“They’re coming with a sense of urgency, as though they’re fighting for their lives,” he says, claiming that anti-Netanyahu voters are influenced by opposition leaders, who are “messing with their heads” by telling them that the political right is dangerous.