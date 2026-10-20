Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Iran’s president discusses mediation efforts in meeting with Pakistan’s army chief

By Reuters Today, 7:26 pm
1 Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
In this photo released by the Iranian Presidency Office, President Masoud Pezeshkian, right, meets Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Gen. Asim Munir in Tehran, Iran, August 24, 2026. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)
In this photo released by the Iranian Presidency Office, President Masoud Pezeshkian, right, meets Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Gen. Asim Munir in Tehran, Iran, August 24, 2026. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian discusses mediation efforts and regional developments during a meeting with Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir in Tehran, Iran’s Nournews reports.

Pakistan is a key mediator between the US and Iran. Its earlier mediation efforts with both parties resulted in an interim peace agreement ​signed in ⁠June. But the Islamabad Memorandum quickly faltered, amid new fighting between Iran and the US weeks after.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.