Iran’s president discusses mediation efforts in meeting with Pakistan’s army chief

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian discusses mediation efforts and regional developments during a meeting with Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir in Tehran, Iran’s Nournews reports.

Pakistan is a key mediator between the US and Iran. Its earlier mediation efforts with both parties resulted in an interim peace agreement ​signed in ⁠June. But the Islamabad Memorandum quickly faltered, amid new fighting between Iran and the US weeks after.