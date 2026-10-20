Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026
Iran’s president discusses mediation efforts in meeting with Pakistan’s army chief
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian discusses mediation efforts and regional developments during a meeting with Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir in Tehran, Iran’s Nournews reports.
Pakistan is a key mediator between the US and Iran. Its earlier mediation efforts with both parties resulted in an interim peace agreement signed in June. But the Islamabad Memorandum quickly faltered, amid new fighting between Iran and the US weeks after.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here