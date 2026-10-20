Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026

IDF says it struck Hamas weapons depots in Gaza

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 8:59 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Three Hamas weapons depots were destroyed in airstrikes in the Gaza Strip last week, the military and Shin Bet announce.

The IDF says the sites struck on Thursday had been used by Hamas to store dozens of weapons, including Kalashnikov rifles, rocket launchers and rockets, RPGs, and other equipment.

Ahead of the strikes, the IDF issued warnings to civilians in their vicinity, according to the IDF.

The military and Shin Bet say they will “continue to act decisively to degrade the capabilities of terror organizations in the Gaza Strip and thwart any attempt to rebuild them or possess weapons intended to harm our forces.”

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