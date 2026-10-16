Italy names Israeli defense minister, IDF chief, others in probe of flotilla activists’ treatment

ROME (Reuters) — Defense Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and senior military, police and prison officials have been placed under investigation in Italy over the treatment of Gaza flotilla activists, Italian prosecutors said on Friday.

The move expands an investigation that was previously focused on Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

The case concerns alleged torture, kidnapping, personal injury, robbery and damage when Israeli forces intercepted small fleets of boats headed toward Gaza in 2025 and 2026, the Rome prosecutors’ office said in a statement.

Israel has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The Israel Prison Service said that those detained were held “in accordance with the law, with full regard for their basic rights,” and received necessary and professional medical care.

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Investigators opened the probe after complaints from 50 Italian citizens who were detained by Israeli authorities following two Global Sumud Flotilla missions in September-October 2025 and April-May 2026.

Katz did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In June, Ben Gvir dismissed news that he was under investigation, saying he would “continue to stand proudly alongside our fighters.”

Claims of death threats and beatings

Prosecutors said activists detained after the first mission faced reported beatings, injuries, death threats, insults and accusations of terrorism.

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Activists involved in the second mission reported even harsher treatment, including beatings in the dark and the use of tasers and rubber bullets, the statement said.

Investigators identified various individuals forming the military and police chains of command involved in the operations, prosecutors said.

Besides Katz and Ben Gvir, prosecutors named 12 senior Israeli military, police and prison officials as suspects, including Zamir.

Zamir also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors said they had sent Israel a request for judicial assistance in June, seeking information needed to reconstruct events and establish individual responsibility. They did not say whether Israeli authorities had responded.

The prosecutors said they had also held talks at the European Union’s judicial cooperation agency Eurojust because similar investigations into the two flotilla missions were underway in other unnamed European countries.

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Under Italian law, crimes committed abroad against Italian citizens can be prosecuted in Rome.

Being placed under investigation in Italy does not imply guilt and does not automatically lead to a trial. However, if the probe determines that charges are warranted, prosecutors could lodge a formal request for trial.

Flotilla organizers say they aimed to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza by delivering humanitarian assistance. Israel says its naval blockade on Gaza is lawful.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.