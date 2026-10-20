Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Hegseth confirms traveling to the Middle East, meeting US troops

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US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth seen before walking to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 6, 2026. (Alex WROBLEWSKI/AFP)
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth seen before walking to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 6, 2026. (Alex WROBLEWSKI/AFP)

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirms making a previously unannounced trip to the Middle East.

Hegseth does not specify his location or travels, but writes on X that it was “an honor to visit our warfighters in @CENTCOM today. The best of our country, on a historic mission. Godspeed.”

The US Central Command is the US military command responsible for operations and policy in the Middle East.

Earlier, the Axios news site reported that Hegseth paid a visit to Israel today and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, just eight days ahead of the national election scheduled for October 27.

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