Hegseth confirms traveling to the Middle East, meeting US troops

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirms making a previously unannounced trip to the Middle East.

Hegseth does not specify his location or travels, but writes on X that it was “an honor to visit our warfighters in @CENTCOM today. The best of our country, on a historic mission. Godspeed.”

The US Central Command is the US military command responsible for operations and policy in the Middle East.

Earlier, the Axios news site reported that Hegseth paid a visit to Israel today and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, just eight days ahead of the national election scheduled for October 27.

As always, it was an honor to visit our warfighters in @CENTCOM today. The best of our country, on a historic mission. Godspeed. pic.twitter.com/UO094Mvw1e — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) October 20, 2026