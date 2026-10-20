Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026
US oil price soars over 5% on Mideast conflict
The main US oil contract soars more than five percent in trading on increased concerns over tight supplies as a result of the Middle East conflict.
West Texas Intermediate surges 5.7 percent to $109.60 per barrel.
The main international benchmark, Brent North Sea crude, jumps 2.0 percent to $111.69 per barrel.
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