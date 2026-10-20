Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026

US oil price soars over 5% on Mideast conflict

By AFP Today, 2:15 pm
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Tankers and cargo vessels are seen in the Gulf of Oman, along shipping routes linking the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Sea, June 16, 2026. (AP)
Tankers and cargo vessels are seen in the Gulf of Oman, along shipping routes linking the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Sea, June 16, 2026. (AP)

The main US oil contract soars more than five percent in trading on increased concerns over tight supplies as a result of the Middle East conflict.

West Texas Intermediate surges 5.7 percent to $109.60 per barrel.

The main international benchmark, Brent North Sea crude, jumps 2.0 percent to $111.69 per barrel.

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