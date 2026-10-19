Hegseth said to make secret visit to Israel today, meet with Netanyahu

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an unannounced visit to Israel today, Axios reports, citing two sources with knowledge.

The Pentagon and Israel’s Embassy in Washington do not immediately respond to requests for comment.

News of Hegseth’s trip comes a day after US President Donald Trump endorsed Netanyahu in next week’s national election in Israel — its first vote in four years and the first since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023 and the subsequent war in Gaza.