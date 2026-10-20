Iran Guards say their mines halted two tankers crossing Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say that their naval mines halted two tankers attempting to travel the Strait of Hormuz via routes considered illegal by Tehran.

“Two violating oil tankers were set ablaze and halted due to the explosion of mines planted by the brave sailors of the IRGC Navy at an illegal crossing point in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz,” the Guards say in a statement published on their official Sepah News website.

Iranian forces have, since the outbreak of the Middle East war, repeatedly targeted ships attempting to pass through Hormuz via a southern route close to the Omani coast.

Iran has attempted to blockade the strategic waterway, demanding all ships seek its authorization to cross. In peacetime, Hormuz carried around a fifth of the world’s oil supplies.

The United States has imposed a counterblockade on Iranian ports in response.