Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Arrest of men suspected of plotting terror attack near Jerusalem said to be based on fake alert

By Noam Lehmann Today, 9:40 pm
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Two suspects who allegedly planned a terror attack are seen captured by an elite counterterrorism force on the Route 1 highway near Jerusalem, October 19, 2026. (Social media: used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)
Two suspects who allegedly planned a terror attack are seen captured by an elite counterterrorism force on the Route 1 highway near Jerusalem, October 19, 2026. (Social media: used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)

The person who called in an alert about an imminent terrorist attack yesterday has admitted the warning was false, after it led to the arrest of two people on Route 1 outside Jerusalem last night, Channel 12 reports.

According to Channel 12, the two people arrested near the Latrun Junction had no weapons in their car, and their interrogation indicated the initial alert was false.

Following the interrogation, law enforcement today detained the person who had called in the alert, and he confirmed having called in a fake warning, the network says.

Nonetheless, both the caller and the two people who were arrested last night are still under Shin Bet investigation to ensure none of the three are terrorists, Channel 12 says, quoting a security official as saying that “in such a sensitive period, we don’t take any risks — every unusual indication is checked rigorously.”

Other Hebrew media outlets also reported earlier today that law enforcement in central Israel had made a third arrest based on intelligence from the interrogation of last night’s Route 1 detainees.

Those outlets described the third detainee as a suspected accomplice in the purported terror plot.

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