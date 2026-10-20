Report: Egypt warned Israel of ‘consequences’ amid Qatar-backed smear campaign by Netanyahu aides

A senior Egyptian official warned an Israeli cabinet minister in Jerusalem that Israel would face “consequences,” amid a 2024-2025 campaign to promote Qatar and disparage Egypt, Channel 12 reports.

Israel Hayom reported in August that three advisers to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – Jonatan Urich, Yisrael Einhorn, and Eli Feldstein – leaked classified information to Qatar about Israeli concerns regarding Egypt while they were allegedly on Doha’s payroll, which was then passed on to the Israeli press as part of the campaign.

The Jerusalem meeting took place shortly after the campaign began, Channel 12 reports.

“You’re trying to push us away from the table,” the Egyptian official said.

The unidentified Israeli minister responded that Israel wanted greater cooperation with Cairo, including regarding the IDF operation in Rafah at the time. The Egyptian official replied that Israel was not treating Egypt with respect and that this had “consequences.”

According to the report, an internal security document written after the meeting noted that Egypt believed Israel was spreading messages against it.

An Israeli diplomatic official also received a call from a senior Egyptian counterpart asking, “Why is Israel treating us this way?”

Senior legal officials are still discussing the campaign against Egypt and whether it could constitute an offense involving harm to Israel’s foreign relations, Channel 12 reports.