Arrest of 2 terror suspects on highway near Jerusalem said to be based on fake alert

The person who called in an alert about an imminent terrorist attack has reportedly admitted the warning was false after it led to the arrest of two people on Route 1 near Jerusalem on Monday night.

According to a Channel 12 report on Tuesday evening, the two people arrested near the Latrun Junction had no weapons in their car, and their interrogation indicated the initial alert was false.

Following the interrogation, law enforcement on Tuesday detained the person who called in the alert, and he confirmed having called in a fake warning, the network said.

Nonetheless, both the caller and the two people who were arrested on Monday night are still under Shin Bet investigation to ensure none of the three are terrorists, Channel 12 said, quoting a security official as saying that “in such a sensitive period, we don’t take any risks — every unusual indication is checked rigorously.”

Other Hebrew media outlets also reported earlier on Tuesday that law enforcement in central Israel had made a third arrest based on intelligence from the interrogation of last night’s Route 1 detainees.

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Those outlets described the third detainee as a suspected accomplice in the purported terror plot.

חדשות הסקופים

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No security forces were injured during the arrest operation.

Israel is always on high alert for terror attacks, and is particularly vigilant ahead of next week’s Knesset election.

On Monday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir placed the military on its “highest state of alert” ahead of the election and canceled soldiers’ leave.

Zamir held an assessment Monday morning with senior officers, during which he “stressed that the IDF’s mission is to enable the democratic elections to take place on schedule and safely,” according to a statement.

He said the military is “on the highest state of alert and will continue to maintain a high level of vigilance and readiness across all fronts” in the coming period, ahead of the October 27 vote.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.