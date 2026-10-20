Rubio accuses Iran of using ‘Nazi tactics’ in Strait of Hormuz by targeting commercial shipping

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio accuses Iran of using Nazi tactics in the Strait of Hormuz by targeting commercial shipping, which he says is a throwback to World War II.

In an interview with the Indian outlet News1, Rubio says people should pay more attention to what Iran is doing and trying to do to close the strait.

“We have a nation-state that is openly saying, ‘We are targeting commercial vessels; we are trying to kill sailors who have nothing to do with the war; we are trying to sink commercial ships,’” Rubio says. “You haven’t seen that since the Second World War. They are doing Nazi U-boat tactics. And that’s what the world should be rallying around and condemning.”

By contrast, he says that US forces in the region are defending commercial shipping and the vast majority of attempted Iranian attacks have been thwarted.