4 Israeli inventions feature in Time magazine’s 300 Best Inventions for 2026

Four Israeli tech companies have been named in this year’s annual list of Time magazine’s Best Inventions for creations “that are changing how we live, work, play and think about what’s possible,” the publication said.

The global list of the 300 groundbreaking inventions includes Apple’s iPhone Duo, AI software that lets non-coders build websites, and a breakthrough treatment for pancreatic cancer.

The Israeli-founded startups that shone in the global list of inventions that the magazine said “are making the world better, smarter and even a bit more fun” are: SpotitEarly, which trains dogs to detect cancer-related scent signatures in human breath samples; Beewise, a developer of robotic beehives using AI; Bria AI, which helps artists earn royalties when their work is used as part of AI-generated content; and Aidoc, the developer of a clinical AI reasoning engine designed to analyze medical images and clinical data to identify urgent findings and prioritize cases in real time.

To compile the 2026 list, Time asked for nominations both from its editors and correspondents from around the world and via an online application process with a focus on growing fields such as health care, AI and green energy. The jury then evaluated each contender on “key factors, including originality, creativity, effectiveness, ambition and impact.”

Founded in 2020, Tel Aviv-based SpotitEarly is the developer of a proprietary system that tracks dogs’ behavioral and physiological responses to human breath samples. The platform uses AI to analyze their cues to determine whether the canines’ highly sensitive noses detected lung, breast, colorectal, or prostate cancer. If they did, CEO Shlomi Madar said, “Our recommendation will be to get additional testing.”

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“Some of the most powerful innovations come from rethinking what’s possible with the tools nature has already given us,” said Madar. “As we continue to clinically validate our technology and prepare for our commercial launch next year, we’re honored that Time has recognized the potential of our approach to early diagnosis.”

Founded in 2018, Beewise is the developer of an autonomous, solar-powered, field-mobile beekeeping robot equipped with sensors and mechanical components.

The AI-powered robot hive monitors honeybees for diseases, parasites and temperature changes. The system includes a wheeled unit, which can be driven up to the hives and uses robotic arms to reach inside to treat bees, similar to a human beekeeper. The technology was developed as a much-needed solution to protect bee populations and help them thrive.

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Founded in 2020, Tel Aviv-headquartered generative AI startup Bria is the developer of a visual generative AI platform that helps businesses create, edit, and scale commercial images and videos, and market them safely and legally. The platform includes a patented attribution engine that tracks provenance to ensure original creators and rights holders receive proper compensation or royalties. The startup was recognized for its Fibo tool designed to pay royalties to artists whose work is reflected in AI-generated content.

“We understand which data was leveraged for the newly generated image, and then we compensate the creator of the original,” said Bria founder and CEO Yair Adato. “The tool will even cite and provide access to the exact source of inspiration for everything it produces.”

Aidoc was founded in 2016, developing medical imaging software designed to detect and pinpoint critical anomalies using deep learning and AI algorithms. The medical scans are quickly analyzed to help doctors triage patients and prioritize care.

“Rather than detecting a single medical condition, it can recognize a wide range of imaging findings while understanding both medical images and clinical text,” said Aidoc chief business officer Tom Valent.

Aidoc’s technology is deployed across more than 150 US health systems and 1,600 hospitals around the world, the company said.