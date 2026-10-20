Iran’s security chief rejects moving any enriched uranium out of the country

Iran’s security chief Mohsen Rezaei on Tuesday tells visiting Pakistani army chief Asim Munir that Tehran will not allow nuclear material to leave the country, according to state TV.

“Not even a tiny bit of enriched nuclear material will leave Iran. Such materials constitute a major asset and national wealth for the Iranian people, intended for use within the country,” says Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

“There will be no negotiations until America takes steps to build trust — a process that must begin with the fulfillment of Iran’s conditions.”