Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Iran’s security chief rejects moving any enriched uranium out of the country

By AFP Today, 7:59 pm
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Mohsen Rezaei, former commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who was named on August 9, 2026, as the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, attends a ceremony at Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's shrine in southern Tehran, on June 4, 2026. (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto)
Mohsen Rezaei, former commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who was named on August 9, 2026, as the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, attends a ceremony at Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's shrine in southern Tehran, on June 4, 2026. (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto)

Iran’s security chief Mohsen Rezaei on Tuesday tells visiting Pakistani army chief Asim Munir that Tehran will not allow nuclear material to leave the country, according to state TV.

“Not even a tiny bit of enriched nuclear material will leave Iran. Such materials constitute a major asset and national wealth for the Iranian people, intended for use within the country,” says Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

“There will be no negotiations until America takes steps to build trust — a process that must begin with the fulfillment of Iran’s conditions.”

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