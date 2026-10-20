Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026

UK Police: 2 men rearrested on suspicion of helping Iranian intel over RAF Fairford incident

By Reuters Today, 7:50 pm
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Police guard a road leading to RAF Fairford, in Fairford, England, September 28, 2026. (Alastair Grant/AP)
Police guard a road leading to RAF Fairford, in Fairford, England, September 28, 2026. (Alastair Grant/AP)

British police say they have rearrested two men on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service as part of their investigation into activity at the RAF Fairford air base last month.

Counter Terrorism Policing say in a statement that they had re-arrested a 24-year-old British national and a 25-year-old British-Iranian dual national. The country to which the investigation relates is Iran, CTP adds.

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