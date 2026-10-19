Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Vance declines to join Trump’s endorsement of Netanyahu

By Reuters Today, 2:33 am
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US Vice President JD Vance speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force Two, at Elmendorf Air Force Base, October 6, 2026, in Anchorage, Alaska. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)
US Vice President JD Vance speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force Two, at Elmendorf Air Force Base, October 6, 2026, in Anchorage, Alaska. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

US Vice President JD Vance declined to endorse Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a day after his boss, US President Donald Trump, issued his own unprecedented endorsement.

“I endorse American candidates, and that’s where I’m focused on is the midterms,” Vance, who traveled to Budapest and endorsed Viktor Orban in Hungarian election earlier this year, says in an interview with digital media outlet 2WAY.

“I’m not anti-endorsing him, but I’m not pro-endorsing him, I’m not getting involved in Israeli elections,” Vance adds.

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