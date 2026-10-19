Vance declines to join Trump’s endorsement of Netanyahu

US Vice President JD Vance declined to endorse Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a day after his boss, US President Donald Trump, issued his own unprecedented endorsement.

“I endorse American candidates, and that’s where I’m focused on is the midterms,” Vance, who traveled to Budapest and endorsed Viktor Orban in Hungarian election earlier this year, says in an interview with digital media outlet 2WAY.

“I’m not anti-endorsing him, but I’m not pro-endorsing him, I’m not getting involved in Israeli elections,” Vance adds.