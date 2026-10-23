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UK, French air forces stage first ever simulation of joint nuclear strike

By AFP Today, 2:17 pm
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French and British air forces have for the first time staged a joint exercise simulating a nuclear strike, the countries’ defence ministries say in a statement.

The exercise, codenamed “Rummy,” involved RAF Typhoon fighter jets alongside French Rafale aircraft over the Mediterranean Sea, it says.

The exercise was conducted in compliance with security procedures, did not involve any actual nuclear weapons and was aimed at enhancing coordination between Western Europe’s two nuclear powers, the statement adds.

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