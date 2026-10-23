Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026

IDF Central Command chief: Troops thwarted ‘grave terror attack’ against civilians

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 4:05 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

IDF Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth (left) and West Bank division commander Brig. Gen. Kobi Heller are seen at the scene of a shooting attack near Hebron in the West Bank October 23, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)
IDF Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth (left) and West Bank division commander Brig. Gen. Kobi Heller are seen at the scene of a shooting attack near Hebron in the West Bank October 23, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)

The chief of the IDF Central Command says “a grave terror attack against Israeli civilians was thwarted” this morning in the West Bank, “thanks to the bravery of IDF soldiers.”

“Unfortunately, we paid a heavy price during the encounter, and two combat soldiers fell in battle. I wish to extend my condolences to their families,” Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth says in a video statement from the scene near Hebron.

“The IDF is the protective shield of Israeli civilians,” he continues.

Bluth says the IDF is “launching a significant counterterrorism operation, alongside imposing a cordon on the areas of Hebron and Halhul.”

“We will bring all terrorists to justice and dismantle terrorist infrastructure of all kinds,” he adds.

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