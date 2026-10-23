Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026

Turkey says renewed fighting with Iran is ‘not in any way a solution’

By Reuters Today, 8:10 pm
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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan speaks during a joint news conference with his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shibani in Damascus, Syria, September 13, 2026. (AP/Ghaith Alsayed)
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan speaks during a joint news conference with his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shibani in Damascus, Syria, September 13, 2026. (AP/Ghaith Alsayed)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan cautions against any renewed attack on Iran, saying such a move will exacerbate tensions and further expand the conflict there, adding that diplomacy and dialogue are the only way to end the war.

Fidan met his counterparts from Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Germany, France, Britain and Italy in Istanbul to discuss developments in the Iran war, attacks on Saudi Arabia by Iran-backed Houthi militants, and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“We are all in agreement that a new attack on Iran would expand the war in the region,” Fidan tells a press conference after the meeting. “A military intervention on Iran is not in any way a solution. Nobody approves this at the moment,” he adds.

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