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French FM: Escalation between Iran and US ‘would leave no winners’

By Reuters Today, 5:19 pm
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French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot at the Place de la Concorde before the start of the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2026. (Benoit Tessier/Pool Photo via AP)
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot at the Place de la Concorde before the start of the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2026. (Benoit Tessier/Pool Photo via AP)

France’s foreign minister says that any renewed escalation between Iran and the United States will only have losers and raise oil prices.

“A further escalation between Iran and the United States would leave no winners and would likely have very serious consequences for hydrocarbon prices,” Jean-Noel Barrot tells reporters in Istanbul after a meeting with counterparts from Britain, Germany, Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

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