Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026
French FM: Escalation between Iran and US ‘would leave no winners’
France’s foreign minister says that any renewed escalation between Iran and the United States will only have losers and raise oil prices.
“A further escalation between Iran and the United States would leave no winners and would likely have very serious consequences for hydrocarbon prices,” Jean-Noel Barrot tells reporters in Istanbul after a meeting with counterparts from Britain, Germany, Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
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