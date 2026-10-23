Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026

IDF troops operating at homes of Palestinian gunmen who carried out West Bank shooting attack

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 11:18 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The IDF says it has launched a raid in the Hebron area of the southern West Bank following this morning’s shooting attack.

Troops are operating at the homes of the two gunmen who opened fire on soldiers at a checkpoint, the military says, amid plans to demolish them.

Hebron and other Palestinian villages in the area are under full closure, according to the military.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.