Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026
IDF troops operating at homes of Palestinian gunmen who carried out West Bank shooting attack
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
The IDF says it has launched a raid in the Hebron area of the southern West Bank following this morning’s shooting attack.
Troops are operating at the homes of the two gunmen who opened fire on soldiers at a checkpoint, the military says, amid plans to demolish them.
Hebron and other Palestinian villages in the area are under full closure, according to the military.
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