Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026

Israel issues warning to its citizens in France to ‘exercise caution’ amid protests

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A protester waves a Palestinian flag as he gathers with others to demonstrate against the 'high cost of living,' in Paris on October 17, 2026, amid nationwide unrest in France. (Kiran Ridley/AFP)
A protester waves a Palestinian flag as he gathers with others to demonstrate against the 'high cost of living,' in Paris on October 17, 2026, amid nationwide unrest in France. (Kiran Ridley/AFP)

Israel issues a warning to its citizens in France to “exercise heightened caution” amid ongoing protests in the country, with renewed rallies expected tomorrow.

The Foreign Ministry issues a series of guidelines to Israeli citizens, warning them to avoid protest sites “even when demonstrations appear peaceful, due to the risk of sudden escalation and violent clashes.”

It also tells any Israelis planning to travel to France in the coming days to “check the security situation in the areas they intend to visit in advance.”

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