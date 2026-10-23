Israel issues warning to its citizens in France to ‘exercise caution’ amid protests

Israel issues a warning to its citizens in France to “exercise heightened caution” amid ongoing protests in the country, with renewed rallies expected tomorrow.

The Foreign Ministry issues a series of guidelines to Israeli citizens, warning them to avoid protest sites “even when demonstrations appear peaceful, due to the risk of sudden escalation and violent clashes.”

It also tells any Israelis planning to travel to France in the coming days to “check the security situation in the areas they intend to visit in advance.”