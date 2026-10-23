Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026

France to mobilize 70,000 security forces for protests tomorrow, interior minister says

By Reuters Today, 2:31 pm
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A man walks past a burnt out car on Rue Yves Toudic destroyed after a weekend of protests against the 'high cost of living,' in central Paris on October 19, 2026. (Kiran RIDLEY/AFP)
A man walks past a burnt out car on Rue Yves Toudic destroyed after a weekend of protests against the 'high cost of living,' in central Paris on October 19, 2026. (Kiran RIDLEY/AFP)

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez says that 70,000 security forces will be mobilized throughout the country to keep order tomorrow, adding there have been calls for looting and violence from the ultra-left.

“Look at social media: There have been calls from the far-left to target public buildings. We are not talking about a nice protest,” Nunez tells reporters. “We are ready tomorrow to be extremely firm and not tolerate anything.”

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