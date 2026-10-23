Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026
France to mobilize 70,000 security forces for protests tomorrow, interior minister says
French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez says that 70,000 security forces will be mobilized throughout the country to keep order tomorrow, adding there have been calls for looting and violence from the ultra-left.
“Look at social media: There have been calls from the far-left to target public buildings. We are not talking about a nice protest,” Nunez tells reporters. “We are ready tomorrow to be extremely firm and not tolerate anything.”
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