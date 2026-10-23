Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026
Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan say ‘Israeli occupation main source of regional instability’
Foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan say that the “Israeli occupation was the main source of instability in the region and beyond,” calling for the urgent implementation of a two-state solution, according to a joint statement issued after a meeting in Istanbul.
The ministers say Israeli policies have “deepened global perceptions of injustice” and reaffirm their support for a Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, Saudi Arabia’s SPA news agency reports.
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