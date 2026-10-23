IDF says it launches major op in Hebron following deadly shooting attack

Following this morning’s deadly shooting attack near Hebron, the IDF says it has launched a major counterterrorism operation in the West Bank city.

Forces from the IDF, Shin Bet, Border Police and Civil Administration are carrying out “targeted and thorough searches… in the area to locate and dismantle terror infrastructure and weapons, and to interrogate many dozens of suspects,” the military says.

The IDF says the raid is “focused and limited to the area from which the terrorists operated,” and is expected to last several days.

Palestinian residents living in the area where the troops are operating will be able to leave through three designated exit points, following questioning and security checks, the army says, adding that “anyone who raises suspicion during the checks will be taken for questioning by security forces.”

Earlier today, the military says troops measured the homes in Hebron of the two gunmen who opened fire on a checkpoint at an exit to the city, ahead of their potential demolition. The IDF has also imposed a closure on Hebron and nearby Palestinian towns and villages.

Additionally, the army says troops are demolishing “illegal structures that could pose a security risk” in the area of the shooting attack.