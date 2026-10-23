IDF says it launches major op in Hebron following deadly shooting attack

Following this morning’s deadly shooting attack near Hebron, the IDF says it has launched a major counterterrorism operation in the West Bank city.
Forces from the IDF, Shin Bet, Border Police and Civil Administration are carrying out “targeted and thorough searches… in the area to locate and dismantle terror infrastructure and weapons, and to interrogate many dozens of suspects,” the military says.
The IDF says the raid is “focused and limited to the area from which the terrorists operated,” and is expected to last several days.
Palestinian residents living in the area where the troops are operating will be able to leave through three designated exit points, following questioning and security checks, the army says, adding that “anyone who raises suspicion during the checks will be taken for questioning by security forces.”
Earlier today, the military says troops measured the homes in Hebron of the two gunmen who opened fire on a checkpoint at an exit to the city, ahead of their potential demolition. The IDF has also imposed a closure on Hebron and nearby Palestinian towns and villages.
Additionally, the army says troops are demolishing “illegal structures that could pose a security risk” in the area of the shooting attack.
More from today’s Liveblog:
Help us report truthfully on social media
Support our work
Support our work
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
As a multimedia journalist, my job is to take the quality, fact-based journalism produced by The Times of Israel newsroom and make it accessible across every platform — from Instagram posts to podcasts to short-form videos.
This is how many, especially young people, consume news these days. But misinformation is rampant on social media. Our team at ToI produces accurate, responsible short-form reporting on Israel and the Jewish world.
If you believe in the importance of factual social media journalism, please consider joining our reader support group, The Times of Israel Community. Your financial support is essential to sustain responsible multimedia reporting.
— Gabriella Jacobs, multimedia journalist
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel