Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026
Haifa woman allegedly stabbed to death by her husband
A woman in Haifa was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband earlier today.
According to reports, the woman — named as Jana Zikova, 43 — was killed in front of the couple’s 6-year-old son.
Police are investigating the circumstances.
The Michal Sela advocacy group says Zikova is the 12th woman to be allegedly murdered by her partner so far this year in Israel.
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