Trump says he doesn’t ‘know anything about’ possible US strike on Iran this weekend

After his envoy in the Middle East claimed that the US could “absolutely” strike Iran this weekend, US President Donald Trump seems to pour cold water on the idea, telling reporters he’s unfamiliar with such plans.

Trump is asked about Tom Barrack’s comments before boarding a plane in Florida.

“That’s my ambassador to Turkey. He’s a pretty powerful man, I guess,” Trump quips, apparently suggesting that Barrack doesn’t have the credentials to be making such predictions.

“If that’s the case, I don’t know anything about it,” Trump adds.