Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026

Trump says he doesn’t ‘know anything about’ possible US strike on Iran this weekend

By Jacob Magid Today, 9:57 pm
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

US President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally at Alico Arena on the campus of Florida Gulf Coast University, October 23, 2026, in Fort Myers, Florida. (AP/Mark Schiefelbein)
US President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally at Alico Arena on the campus of Florida Gulf Coast University, October 23, 2026, in Fort Myers, Florida. (AP/Mark Schiefelbein)

After his envoy in the Middle East claimed that the US could “absolutely” strike Iran this weekend, US President Donald Trump seems to pour cold water on the idea, telling reporters he’s unfamiliar with such plans.

Trump is asked about Tom Barrack’s comments before boarding a plane in Florida.

“That’s my ambassador to Turkey. He’s a pretty powerful man, I guess,” Trump quips, apparently suggesting that Barrack doesn’t have the credentials to be making such predictions.

“If that’s the case, I don’t know anything about it,” Trump adds.

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