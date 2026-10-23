US envoy: We could strike Iran this weekend; Trump: I don’t know anything about that

A US envoy claimed Friday that Washington could strike Iran this weekend, but President Donald Trump appeared to pour cold water on the idea, subsequently telling reporters he was unfamiliar with such plans.

“Could there be a strike this weekend? Absolutely,” Tom Barrack, the US ambassador to Turkey and point man on Syria who does not have a direct role on Iran, told podcast host Mario Nawfal.

Trump “is very clear. He’s open and available and accessible to a deal and we’ve been at the table for months and months and months,” Barrack said in an interview as he visited the Gulf.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces an election on Tuesday, has in recent days repeatedly vowed to topple the Iranian regime, following two major bombing campaigns against it since last year.

Trump has also signaled an openness to resuming strikes after a long deadlock in diplomacy, although he had earlier said it would not happen before US midterm Congressional elections on November 3.

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On Friday morning, Trump again laid out his options as he sees them. “We could end it very quickly, but… the question is, do we want to finish it off or do we want to let it wither,” he told reporters at the White House.

???????????????? BREAKING: AMB. TOM BARRACK WARNS U.S. STRIKE COULD HAPPEN THIS WEEKEND I asked Trump's Special Envoy, Tom Barrack: “Could there be a strike on this this weekend? Advertisement His answer was direct: "Absolutely.” Amb. Barrack laid out exactly where things stand with Iran right now.… pic.twitter.com/upe7UlgGvb — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 23, 2026

Barrack, in remarks that contradict Netanyahu, said the US was not looking to topple the Islamic Republic. “If you keep threatening the world, our allies, the Gulf, there will be a consequence. The consequence won’t be regime change,” Barrack said.

“The United States — the president of the United States — has said he’s not interested in regime change,” he added. “The problem with regime change always is, what’s the day-two scenario?”

The US envoy also echoed similar comments made in recent months by Trump, suggesting that the US seeks to make a diplomatic deal, “but if we don’t, and if you keep threatening the world, our allies, the Gulf, there will be a consequence.”

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‼️Trump when asked about Ambassador Barrack statement on a strike against Iran this weekend; That was my Ambassador to Turkey? He is a pretty powerful man I guess. If that is the case, I don’t know anything about it. pic.twitter.com/pXA05L0qtc — Hiba Nasr (@HibaNasr) October 23, 2026

“The consequence won’t be regime change,” Barrack added. “The United States, the president of the United States has said he’s not interested in regime change. He’s interested in rebalancing so that there’s no hostages, there’s no threats, and the world can calm down and ensure what’s there. The problem with regime change always is — what’s the day two scenario?”

Trump was asked later Friday about Barrack’s suggestion that the US could strike Iran this weekend.

“That’s my ambassador to Turkey. He’s a pretty powerful man, I guess,” Trump quipped, apparently suggesting that Barrack doesn’t have the credentials to being making such predictions.

“If that’s the case, I don’t know anything about it,” Trump added.