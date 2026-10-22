NYPD investigating suspected antisemitic stabbing

NEW YORK — The NYPD said on Thursday it was investigating the stabbing of a Jewish man the previous day as a potential hate crime.

Police told The Times of Israel the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon, on 47th Street in Manhattan’s Diamond District.

The Manhattan Shomrim Safety Patrol released security footage showing an individual crowding a Jewish man on a street, removing a hand from a bag, then jabbing the hand into the man’s back.

The Jewish man then fled onto the sidewalk, the footage showed. The apparent weapon was not visible in the footage.

The NYPD said officers had responded to a 911 call about the incident and found a 26-year-old man who had been “stabbed in the back with an unknown sharp object.”

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The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

???? HATE CRIME INVESTIGATION: Manhattan Shomrim and the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force are actively investigating a stabbing that occurred today around 5:45 PM at 47th St. and 5th Ave. ​We are asking for the public's assistance. If you were in the Diamond District/Midtown area… pic.twitter.com/EELGa2ViXO Advertisement — Manhattan Shomrim Safety Patrol (@msspshomrim) October 22, 2026

There have been no arrests and the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force was investigating.

Jews are targeted in hate crimes in New York City more than all other groups combined.

Police have reported at least 245 confirmed antisemitic hate crimes so far this year, 53% of all total hate crimes in the city.

Wednesday’s incident was at least the fourth suspected anti-Jewish stabbing in the city in recent years.

In August 2024, Vincent Sumpter stabbed an Israeli yeshiva student in Brooklyn while shouting, “Free Palestine.” He was sentenced to five years for attempted murder.

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In December 2025, Armani Charles stabbed a Jewish man outside a Jewish center in Brooklyn while making antisemitic remarks. He pleaded guilty to attempted assault as a hate crime and will be sentenced in January.

In July, Raul Morales allegedly stabbed a Jewish man with a screwdriver outside a synagogue on Manhattan’s Upper West Side while shouting, “allahu akbar.” Morales pleaded not guilty to hate crimes charges, including attempted murder.

The incidents all caused non-fatal injuries.