Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026

NYPD reports 245 hate crimes targeting Jews so far this year

By Luke Tress Today, 5:35 pm
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Luke Tress is The Times of Israel's New York correspondent.

Security footage released by the Crown Heights Shmira neighborhood watch group on September 24, 2026, shows an assailant chasing a Jewish man with a knife in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, New York City. (Screenshot/X)
Security footage released by the Crown Heights Shmira neighborhood watch group on September 24, 2026, shows an assailant chasing a Jewish man with a knife in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, New York City. (Screenshot/X)

The NYPD reports 245 confirmed anti-Jewish hate crimes so far this year in a quarterly crime report.

Anti-Jewish incidents account for 53% of the total 463 confirmed hate crimes in the city.

Jews are targeted 4.7 times more than the next most targeted category, hate crimes based on sexual orientation.

Anti-Jewish hate crimes were about the same over the same period last year, before Mayor Zohran Mamdani took office.

Last year, there were 242 anti-Jewish hate crimes during the same period, marking a 1.2% increase this year.

The data cover January 1, 2026, through the end of September.

During the third quarter, there were 59 confirmed anti-Jewish hate crimes, a 13% decrease from last year.

So far this year, there was one hate crime based on age, 16 targeting Asians, 31 against black people, 13 against unspecified ethnicities, 20 based on gender, 11 against Hispanic people, 32 targeting Muslims, 37 against unspecified religious groups, and 5 targeting white people, the data shows.

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