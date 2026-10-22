Shin Bet chief said to visit France for security talks amid violent rioting

Shin Bet security agency chief David Zini traveled to France for talks on dealing with terrorism and Islamic extremism, according to a Wednesday report.

The visit came after weekend demonstrations in France that began over soaring prices and devolved into some of the worst street violence the country has seen in recent years, the Kan public broadcaster reported.

Zini’s visit Tuesday had been planned before the rioting, the network said.

He met with senior figures in France’s internal security agency DGSI, and the DGSE, the country’s spy agency.

The Shin Bet declined to comment on the report.

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Kan speculated that the Shin Bet’s reputation for foiling terror attacks and intelligence gathering was what interested the French.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said in an interview that French leaders had failed to prepare for the unrest, claiming it was fueled by extremist Muslims, despite the diverse mix of French society that took to the streets in major cities, including the capital, Paris.

Kan said that despite a recent diplomatic crisis between Israel and France, cooperation among their security agencies has continued.

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France has recognized a Palestinian state against Israel’s wishes, and recently imposed sanctions on Israeli West Bank settlements.

In response, earlier this year, Israel said it was halting all defense procurement from France.

Paris says it does not ship “offensive” weapons to Israel, and it barred dozens of Israeli defense companies from exhibiting at the 2024 and 2026 Eurosatory defense shows in Paris and the 2025 Paris Air Show.

France on Monday announced a curfew.

The unrest, erupting just six months before France elects a successor to President Emmanuel Macron, threatened to continue, with organizers calling for a new round of protests next Saturday.